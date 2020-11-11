Blood stocks ‘critically low’, public asked to donate

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) has called for blood donations to help boost dwindling blood stocks.

The blood service is asking eligible donors to help reach the daily collection target of at least 4000 units of blood.

“Blood stocks have dropped to critically low levels. The immediate impact is an inability to issue blood in emergencies and the possible loss of lives.

“SANBS needs healthy donors to give blood now. It will take all of us to keep South Africa’s lifeblood flowing,” said Dennis Ngongoma, donor relations practitioner at the blood service.

In addition to blood donors, SANBS is calling on companies and community groups to consider offering up their premises for blood collection drives.

“We are also asking leaders at companies, churches, universities and schools to also allow the blood service to better reach its donors by making venues available,” said Ngongoma.

Anyone who is able to host a blood drive, please visit the SANBS website: sanbs.org.za to book a blood drive and find out more about other ways to get involved.

This article first appeared on Northglen News and was republished with permission.

