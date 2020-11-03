 
 
Medical aid Act is a crime – expert

Health

Letlape called on parliament to consider scrapping the Act as it only privatised health services which should be available to all.

Rorisang Kgosana
03 Nov 2020
04:56:20 AM
Medical aid Act is a crime – expert

Picture: iStock

The Medical Schemes Act is a crime against humanity as it was based on an apartheid system which separated the rich from the poor, said outgoing president of the Health Professions Council of SA Dr Kgosi Letlape. Letlape called on parliament to consider scrapping the Act as it only privatised health services which should be available to all. Letlape said standards of healthcare in public facilities during apartheid were better than the current private sector. “It’s not that healthcare was better under apartheid. It’s that apartheid in health, which was never dismantled, never died but has been enhanced. It was...

