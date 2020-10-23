 
 
Nehawu promises healthcare sector strike will go ahead

Health 1 min ago

Following months of deadlocked negotiations with the health department, Nehawu is now pushing ahead with its plans to see a full-blown health sector strike.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
23 Oct 2020
05:57:46 PM
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) can be seen protesting at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on 21 September 2020, demanding President Cyril Ramaphosa responds to the memorandum of demands they submitted to him earlier in the month. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Health sector union Nehawu has vowed to forge ahead with plans to embark on a national strike over the employment conditions of community healthcare workers, after months of being at loggerheads with the National Department of Health. “This is a fight we are not prepared to lose and we are prepared to hold the bull by the horns and sleep with the hyena for the full-time employment of these workers including the implementation of all outstanding collective bargaining agreements,’ said Nehawu General Secretary, Zola Saphetha. On Thursday the union notified the department of its balloting process, which was already under...

