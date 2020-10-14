 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Covid-19 herd immunity: political pandering or realistic resolution?

Covid-19 20 hours ago

Experts have warned that politicians pushing the idea of herd immunity are selling a pipe dream, but they do, however, have slightly more positive news about the second wave of infections currently happening.

Nica Richards
14 Oct 2020
02:23:39 PM
PREMIUM!
Covid-19 herd immunity: political pandering or realistic resolution?

Photo for illustration. Sassa beneficiaries queue outside Jabulani Mall, Soweto, 4 May 2020, for their grants, some were asked to come back the following day as queues were too long for processing. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

Those pinning their hopes on herd immunity being the answer to their Covid-19 prayers will be disappointed to learn that this is unlikely to occur anytime soon.  The term herd immunity has been misconstrued ever since UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s announcement that the country would take a slightly different route in combatting SARS-CoV-2, and experts warn that this might be a very dangerous course to take. Johnson’s plan is to curb the virus, but not completely, allowing people to get sick, recover and hopefully become immune to the virus.  The White House in the US has embarked on a...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m 14.10.2020
SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud 14.10.2020
24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020 14.10.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m

Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud

Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020

South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert

Covid-19 Covid-19 herd immunity: political pandering or realistic resolution?


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.