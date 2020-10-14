PREMIUM!
Covid-19 herd immunity: political pandering or realistic resolution?Covid-19 20 hours ago
Experts have warned that politicians pushing the idea of herd immunity are selling a pipe dream, but they do, however, have slightly more positive news about the second wave of infections currently happening.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Education Enock Mpianzi’s parents sue for R20m
Courts SANDF general’s wife arrested in R100m tender fraud
Multimedia 24 hours in pictures, 14 October 2020
South Africa Fraud charges against ‘Coloured’ teacher unnecessary, says legal expert
Covid-19 Covid-19 herd immunity: political pandering or realistic resolution?