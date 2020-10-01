 
 
Is National Ventilator Project a ‘slightly delayed’ success, or massive failure?

Covid-19 11 seconds ago

According to DTI spokesperson Sidwell Medupi, the project was far from a failure and has only been delayed by budget issues.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
01 Oct 2020
07:43:37 PM
Ventilator, tubes for intubation and hospital bed. Picture for illustration.

The department of trade and industry (DTI) has defended delays in the R250 million National Ventilator Project, which to date has yet to reach 50% of its initial target. The project was funded by the Solidarity Fund and run by the department of trade and industry, In July, the Solidarity Fund approved the additional funding of R405 million towards the purchase of critical healthcare equipment for public hospitals in the highly affected Gauteng, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape provinces. But even though infection and death numbers have remained relatively low in Africa, a shortage of ventilators could pose the biggest...

Loading Posts...
