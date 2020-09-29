Health 29.9.2020 11:45 am

Sorry your pay is late, Gauteng health dept tells community health workers

News24 Wire
A health worker at a screening and testing site in Alexandra Stadium, 27 April 2020. The mobile testing vehicles targeted Joburg's epicenter region E, and had testing vehicles all around the area which included Sandton, Marlboro Riverclub and Modderfontein, among others. Picture: Neil McCartney

‘It is important that we profusely apologise for the inconvenience caused,’ acting Gauteng Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo said.

The Gauteng Department of Health has apologised to community health workers who have been negatively impacted by the delay in the finalisation of their appointment and payment, saying the matter is receiving urgent attention.

“It is important that we profusely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” acting Gauteng Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“Outstanding admin processes should be completed by the end of this week in order for the remaining appointments to be effected and for the payments to be processed,” he added.

The department said of the 8 719 community health workers who were due to be absorbed permanently into the employ of the department, 8 437 had been appointed.

It also said it was currently finalising the appointment of the remaining 282 workers.

