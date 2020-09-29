Sorry your pay is late, Gauteng health dept tells community health workers

The Gauteng Department of Health has apologised to community health workers who have been negatively impacted by the delay in the finalisation of their appointment and payment, saying the matter is receiving urgent attention.

“It is important that we profusely apologise for the inconvenience caused,” acting Gauteng Health MEC Jacob Mamabolo said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

“Outstanding admin processes should be completed by the end of this week in order for the remaining appointments to be effected and for the payments to be processed,” he added.

The department said of the 8 719 community health workers who were due to be absorbed permanently into the employ of the department, 8 437 had been appointed.

It also said it was currently finalising the appointment of the remaining 282 workers.

