Single-shot Covid-19 vaccine could be here by next year

Covid-19 1 min ago

Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies are moving into phase three of its trials, in a study that aim at obtaining representations of populations which were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Rorisang Kgosana
25 Sep 2020
05:00:44 AM
A lab technician in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) looks at a reagent bottle before performing vaccine tests at French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi's lab in Val de Reuil. AFP/JOEL SAGET

A Covid-19 vaccine could be available as early as next year, with Johnson & Johnson moving to the final stage of clinical trials for a single-shot dose, and South Africa is expected to participate. The single-shot vaccine is being developed by Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies, and the trial will study the safety and efficacy of a single vaccine dose compared to a placebo, when it comes to preventing Covid-19. The study would aim at obtaining representations of populations which were disproportionately impacted by the pandemic, taking part across three continents which aimed to enroll participants from South Africa,...

