Survivors and healthcare workers battle the mental scars of Covid-19

Health 1 hour ago

Physiotherapists who volunteered at the makeshift hospital at the Nasrec Convention Centre say the virus’ siege on South Africa’s poor has uncovered the shame of a system which has failed its most vulnerable patrons.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
21 Sep 2020
07:43:47 PM
A nurse exits the red zone at the Nasrec quarantine/isolation site in Nasrec, 3 July 2020. Picture: Neil McCartney

From seeing patients hoarding food and agonising over dependents left at home, patients at Gauteng’s Covid-19 field hospitals taught healthcare volunteers some hard lessons on the ugly truth of being poor and having to depend on a broken healthcare system. As the Covid-19 pandemic in South Africa descends from its peak, front-liners in the healthcare sector have reflected on their experiences in the thick of a war against an invisible enemy. Physiotherapists who volunteered at the makeshift hospital at the Nasrec Convention Centre say the virus’ siege on South Africa’s poor has uncovered the shame of a system which has...

