Mamabolo urges Gauteng health dept resolve ‘month-to-month’ contracts

Gauteng health acting MEC Jacob Mamabolo has urged management to resolve the department’s case of extending its contracts on a month-to-month basis.

The MEC’s spokesperson Kwara Kekana confirmed that Mamabolo has since directed the department to turn its attention on outstanding contracts, while exploring the option of in-sourcing services.

Kekana said there were eight contracts that were due for renewal, and were currently under renewal on a month-to-month basis, whilst a process to re-advertise the tenders was underway.

She said the contracts that were due for renewal included waste management, security services and recovery of self-paying debtors and patient identification and verification, while some of the contracts have been due for over four years.

Mamabolo requested the health department’s management resolve the situation “as a matter of urgency”.

He said the waste management department, security services, recovery of self-paying debtors, patient identification and verification were currently re-advertising its contracts.

Meanwhile, the management of injury on duty claims contract was currently on a month-to-month basis, pending the finalisation of the participation to Free State government tender process.

The MEC reiterated the importance of finalising the process as soon as possible.

“The security contracts for our hospitals and clinics are critical in ensuring the safety of our patients and employees. The removal of medical waste is also of paramount importance; hence, the need to get certainty around these contracts.”

