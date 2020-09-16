 
 
Time to open the borders, say experts

Covid-19 1 hour ago

Experts say due to the fact that the disease is now localised, and seroprevalence testing showing that millions of South Africans have already been exposed, it makes no sense to keep borders closed any longer.

Rorisang Kgosana
16 Sep 2020
04:50:16 AM
Time to open the borders, say experts

Picture: iStock

There is no reason for South Africa’s borders to remain closed, nor is there a need for arriving tourists to be quarantined for several weeks as even infected visitors are unlikely to lead to a massive outbreak, experts believe. As the country continues seeing a steady decline in Covid-19 infections, there seems to be no medical reasons for the borders to remain closed as the virus is now locally transmitted. This is something the ministerial advisory committee (MAC) would likely recommend to government, said MAC member and vaccinologist Professor Shabir Madhi. Speaking during a recent webinar, he said even if...

