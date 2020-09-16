Time to open the borders, say experts

PREMIUM!
Time to open the borders, say expertsCovid-19 1 hour ago
Experts say due to the fact that the disease is now localised, and seroprevalence testing showing that millions of South Africans have already been exposed, it makes no sense to keep borders closed any longer.
