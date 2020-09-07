 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Using the wrong masks could be more dangerous than no mask

Health 23 mins ago

Revelations about substandard masks flooding the South African market and putting lives at risk may be shocking, but new research suggests that some widely-used face coverings may actually increase the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
07 Sep 2020
06:30:02 PM
PREMIUM!
Using the wrong masks could be more dangerous than no mask

A woman selling clothes along a busy street in Olievenhoutbosch can be seen wearing a mask to prevent contracting Covid-19, 21 Agust 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

South Africans don’t have proper guidance on wearing the appropriate masks, putting millions at risk, say experts. This as the country reels from reports that several companies have been criminally charged by elite police unit, the Hawks, with others still under investigation for providing substandard personal protective equipment (PPE). The revelation that several companies may have sold substandard masks to government poses serious implications for those in the health sector, the prison system, and in the retail industry, says Dr Safoora Abdool Karim. While schools are very low risk compared to other environments, because of children’s low susceptibility to the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

General Daily news update: Trump blasts Mandela, EFF out of Clicks, why Chiefs failed

Politics ‘Leaks warfare’ – Phumzile van Damme throws down the gauntlet

Load Shedding UPDATE: Stages 1 and 2 load shedding rotation until Wednesday

Politics EFF prepares to mobilise members to forcibly shut down all Clicks stores

General Grass on ash: uncovering 200,000 year old beds from South Africa


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.