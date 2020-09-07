PREMIUM!
Using the wrong masks could be more dangerous than no mask
Revelations about substandard masks flooding the South African market and putting lives at risk may be shocking, but new research suggests that some widely-used face coverings may actually increase the risk of spreading the coronavirus.
