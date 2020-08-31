 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

The long term health problems from Covid-19

Health 1 hour ago

The lungs, heart and brain are all in danger of getting damaged.

Dr Dulcy Rakumakoe
31 Aug 2020
05:00:07 AM
PREMIUM!
The long term health problems from Covid-19

Women coughing. Photo: iStock

There are people who continue to experience poor health after being diagnosed with Covid-19, a phenomenon that’s being referred to as “post-Covid syndrome”. Covid-19 symptoms can sometimes persist for months. The virus can damage the lungs, heart and brain most people who Covid-19 re-cover completely within a few weeks. But some – even those who had mild versions of the disease – continue to experience symptoms after their initial recovery. Older people and people with serious medical conditions are the most likely to experience lingering Covid-19 symptoms. The most common signs and symptoms that linger over time include: Fatigue Cough...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Multimedia GALLERY: Eldorado Park marches against police brutality

Covid-19 Global virus cases cross 25 million as India sets grim record

World Sparking fury, White House halts election security briefings to Congress

General Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, Ramaphosa to face integrity committee and Mashaba launches new party

Politics ANC NEC: Cyril Ramaphosa offers to subject himself to integrity committee


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.