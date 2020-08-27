 
 
Pregnant? Breastfeeding? Think twice before lighting that joint

Being a parent 24 mins ago

New research has found a link between cannabis use while pregnant and autism, but proponents of the plant say there are many benefits to using cannabis oils during and after pregnancy.

Rorisang Kgosana
27 Aug 2020
06:45:06 PM
Medicinal marijuana. Picture: iStock

Pregnant mothers who use cannabis during pregnancy could have a higher chance of having a child with autism and other disorders, according to a recent study. According to a report by Daniel Corsi of Ottawa Hospital in Ontario, Canada and other authors, there is a 50% higher likelihood that a child exposed to cannabis in the womb would develop autism spectrum disorder. The research looked at all live births in Ontario between 1 April 2007 and 31 March 2012 and linked pregnancy and birth data to provincial health administrative databases to determine child neuro-developmental outcomes. “We find an association between...

