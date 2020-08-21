Doctor in trouble for hiring unregistered woman as a locum

The Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) spokesperson, Priscilla Sekhonyana, said they conducted a random inspection at the Roodepoort surgery of Dr Dieketseng Portia Moloi.

“During the inspection, it was found that Moloi, who is a registered healthcare practitioner, had employed an unregistered person, Stella Lenga Yoto, from Congo, as a locum at her practice.

“Yoto was found practising as a medical practitioner, whilst not registered as such with the council. Yoto was arrested and detained at the Roodepoort SAPS and appeared in court this morning for her bail application.”

Moloi would face a disciplinary process for unprofessional conduct.

“The Inspectorate Office ensures that unregistered healthcare professionals do not practise and that bogus healthcare professionals are investigated, exposed and criminally charged,” said Sekhonyana.

Sekhonyana added that medical practitioners were encouraged to ensure the locums they employ were registered with the HPCSA.

