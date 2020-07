The department of health in Limpopo, under the stewardship of MEC Phophi Ramathuba, is in an ugly spat with medical doctors in one hospital following deductions on doctors’ salaries last month. The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo has written to Ramathuba asking her to investigate the allegations. The deductions allegedly happened to about 15 doctors attached to Dikolong Hospital in Driekop, Burgersfort. The doctors said this month’ deductions range from R15,000 to R20,000. They claimed they were being punished for taking part in a go-slow after the provincial department failed to repair some defective critical medical equipment. “We reported for...

The department of health in Limpopo, under the stewardship of MEC Phophi Ramathuba, is in an ugly spat with medical doctors in one hospital following deductions on doctors’ salaries last month.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Limpopo has written to Ramathuba asking her to investigate the allegations.

The deductions allegedly happened to about 15 doctors attached to Dikolong Hospital in Driekop, Burgersfort. The doctors said this month’ deductions range from R15,000 to R20,000.

They claimed they were being punished for taking part in a go-slow after the provincial department failed to repair some defective critical medical equipment.

“We reported for work daily and carried out a go-slow because operating theatre medical equipment we needed had not been repaired,” said a doctor, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The doctor said the protesters still went on to attend to maternity, casualty and trauma patients on a rotational basis. But he said their salaries were docked without any warning.

“The authorities could not explain how that happened.”

The doctors alleged they were forced to sign for, and accept, final written warning letters without any form of inquiry or disciplinary hearing taking place. They were told their protest action amounted to “misconduct”.

DA provincial leader Jacques Smalle said the doctors were unfairly treated for raising a legitimate grievance.

The Limpopo department of health said the deductions were justified.

“The doctors embarked on an illegal go-slow. We warned them not to do so because we were addressing the matter,” said spokesperson Neil Shikwambana

