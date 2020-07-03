Trend Alert: ‘Yoni herb-steaming’ is a thing but is it effective and safe?

Yoni, a Sanskrit word for uterus or vagina. In the last few weeks, it’s been used to describe the vagina on social media. Lockdown has seen many women jump on the self-care bandwagon.

Yoni steaming herbs are a combination of herbs that are used to steam the vagina and while allegedly ridding it of toxins, infections, menstrual cramps multiple vaginally related problems. Various sellers on social media sell packs for home vaginal cleaning consisting of balls or loose herbs.

Medical science has yet to weigh in on if they are effective or safe, but many social media doctors have posted that the vagina is self-cleaning.

Celebrity Poet Lebo Mashile expressed how she used herbal remedies to clean her lady parts and even asked why no one had told her about the benefits of this. Mashile shared that she found her recipe on Google and used herbs she had available to her.

Seems like a lot of ladies are trying the yoni steam and raving about the results. Some even described the steam as getting a brand new vagina. Others even claimed the steam improved their sex lives.

Tried it today for the very first time.

It might be the best thing I have ever done in my whole entire life. Yoni steaming is the girl she thinks she is. https://t.co/Bh6x5EUn15 — Bessie’s Head (@lebomashile) July 2, 2020

Mashile even posted the recipe she used to create her steaming mixture.

Basil, oregano, cinnamon, lengana, orange peel, lavender & lemon balm. I googled what herbs are good for yoni steaming & I used what I had in the house. I love herbal remedies so I had quite a bit on hand. Youtube is another great resource for how to do it yourself. — Bessie’s Head (@lebomashile) July 2, 2020

Some followers said ladies needed to stop buying yoni steaming blends that aren’t organic.

Stop buying yoni steaming blend that isn’t organic ???????????? — ♛???? ???? ???? ???? ???? ????♛ (@CarmenAmen_) July 2, 2020

While medical Dr Sindi van Zyl admitted honestly that she hadn’t tried it and referred tweets to an expert on the matter.

#DMToTL #YoniSteaming I haven't tried it (yet) but @CeliStewart has so I'm going to ask her to explain it pic.twitter.com/g912mJMhVG — SidebarWithSindi (@sindivanzyl) July 2, 2020

Other social media users say it’s a trend for the woke crowd who aren’t even sure what are in the packs. Another user warned others that cleansing can cause pregnancy as said she got pregnant after doing the detox cleanse.

They got me pregnant. I believe in holistic medication. I wasn't trying but I just wanted to detox my yoni. I did the deed out of ovulation according to the app. NgaMitha. So be warned. N I Z O M I T H A — TheTownPlanner???????????? (@iammamotha) July 2, 2020

I wanna try the yoni steam . How does it feel lol https://t.co/fDIC5W4cC7 — Always_Hungry ????????‍♀️ (@Always_Hungry89) July 1, 2020

Others warned people to pay attention to what they buy when it came to their yoni care.

Somebody asked my sister if she can help educate them on yoni steams 2 days later the person who had no clue of how the steam worked or herbs in general dropped a yoni steam class LMFAOOOOO That’s why yall need to be mindful of what you’re buying from ppl. — Q’ The Witchy Empress ???????????? (@quayiim) July 2, 2020

So popular is yoni cleansing that there is an account that claims to be the Yoni Steam Institute.

The jury is still out on whether steaming your vagina with herbs cures ailments. There have been no medical confirmations or evidence about the efficacy of the yoni steam.

