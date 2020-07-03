Gauteng health dept probes businessman Shonisani Lethole’s death at Tembisa Hospital

The Gauteng Department of Health is investigating the death of local businessman Shonisani Lethole.

Before he died at Tembisa Hospital in Ekurhuleni on Monday, Lethole told his family that he had been deprived of food at the hospital. He even wrote to national Health Minister Zweli Mkhize to say that he had not received any food for 48 hours.

According to his family, he died before he received his Covid-19 test results.

Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Kwara Kekana said Health MEC Bandile Masuku visited Lethole’s family on Thursday.

Masuku reassured the family that the department was doing everything to get to the bottom of the situation.

“The Gauteng Department of Health has instituted an investigation into the matter in order to ascertain the facts surrounding Lethole’s death. The team relayed a message of condolences to the family. The department gave an assurance that nothing will be swept under the carpet.

“We have not shied away from taking responsibility where we are at fault as a department, and this case will not be any different,” said Kekana.

