Health 29.6.2020 04:46 pm

Jogger finds shocking Covid-19 tests kits on N2, East London

Gopolang Moloko

According to the jogger, the kits had details of patients, headed to a lab in Port Elizabeth testing centre.

The Eastern cape Health Department has launched an investigation into the shocking discovery of a number of Covid-19 test samples found dumped on the side of the N2 highway near Mdantsane in East London.

The discovery comes in a week when infection rates appear to be spiraling drastically, and amid a massive testing backlog nationally and in the specific province.

The samples were apparently discovered by a jogger on Monday morning .

Dumped Covid-19 test kits found in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Facebook

It is understood that the samples had a label from Grey Hospital in King Willam’s Town and were still due for testing.

In pictures posted on social media, all the patients’ details could be clearly seen.

