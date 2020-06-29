Jogger finds shocking Covid-19 tests kits on N2, East London

The Eastern cape Health Department has launched an investigation into the shocking discovery of a number of Covid-19 test samples found dumped on the side of the N2 highway near Mdantsane in East London.

The discovery comes in a week when infection rates appear to be spiraling drastically, and amid a massive testing backlog nationally and in the specific province.

The samples were apparently discovered by a jogger on Monday morning .

It is understood that the samples had a label from Grey Hospital in King Willam’s Town and were still due for testing.

In pictures posted on social media, all the patients’ details could be clearly seen.

