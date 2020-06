The global coronavirus pandemic has caused the Leratong Hospice to change how it functions and provide the best care possible with limited means. The 18-bed inpatient facility offers comprehensive care to patients from the age of 18 who suffered life-threatening illnesses such as Aids, cancer, and others, providing the necessary support to their families. Leratong Hospice is situated in Atteridgeville Extension 16 in Pretoria and caters to the surrounding community and its neighbours. It depends on donations and fundraising to finance its needs, like staff salaries and other costs such as water and electricity, food, plates and cutlery. Although the...

The global coronavirus pandemic has caused the Leratong Hospice to change how it functions and provide the best care possible with limited means.

The 18-bed inpatient facility offers comprehensive care to patients from the age of 18 who suffered life-threatening illnesses such as Aids, cancer, and others, providing the necessary support to their families.

Leratong Hospice is situated in Atteridgeville Extension 16 in Pretoria and caters to the surrounding community and its neighbours. It depends on donations and fundraising to finance its needs, like staff salaries and other costs such as water and electricity, food, plates and cutlery.

Although the hospice receives 20% of its funds from the department of health, it still battles to purchase the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) needed to maintain a safe space.

Hospice director Shonisani Netshikweta said the Covid-19 pandemic was challenging to adjust to because it changed how the hospice operated.

He said the usual donations and support were reduced, which made it difficult for the hospice to meet Covid-19 safety requirements.

“We have suspended some of the ways of providing our services,” said Netshikweta.

“No community visits are allowed to the hospice at this time and our admitted patients require screening and testing because we do not have the capacity to look after Covid-19 patients. We need to make sure the patients who are admitted are not a risk to our staff and others.

“Sustaining ourselves during Covid-19 has been difficult because we no longer receive donations and support.

“We have struggled with adjusting our budget to get the necessary PPE as it is quite expensive.”

Netshikweta said the average time caring for a patient was a month but if longer, the stay would be determined by the patient’s condition, which would be ascertained by a doctor.

He said the death rate at the hospice had increased in the past two years.

“We do not put a timeframe on how long a patient is with us. If the patient needs to remain to receive further medical care then that is determined by the doctor and is then arranged.

“Patients who come here are normally near the end. The hospitals hold on to patients longer than they used to in order to assist us,” Netshikweta said.

Sarah Thema, a nurse at the hospice, said working there was a privilege because of the “family bond” formed between the patients and the staff.

She said all patients received the same treatment and protective clothing was used to assist patients.

“We’re treating them the same as our family. We cannot nurse the patient while being far away, therefore we use protective gear when we do.

“It is sad when a patient who has been with us for quite some time dies, but we make sure we don’t take it home with us,” Thema said.

