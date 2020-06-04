Health 4.6.2020 03:06 pm

VIDEO: Baby with rare condition born with two mouths and six teeth

Citizen reporter

The condition been seen in only 35 people since 1900. WARNING: Video may be too graphic for sensitive viewers.

Doctors in Charleston, South Carolina, have been left baffled after a baby girl was born with two mouths, an extra lip and a set of six teeth and a small tongue that reportedly moved at the same time as the tongue in her main mouth.

This is due to a rare condition that has been seen in only 35 people since 1900.

Sky News reports the abnormality was first picked up on a scan during the mother’s third trimester, with initial diagnoses including a cyst, bone disorder or teratoma.

Doctors performed an operation to remove the additional facial features and six months later, she is reportedly unaffected.

Watch the video of the baby below:

