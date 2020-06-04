Health 4.6.2020 10:47 am

Mediclinic Morningside fully operational

Mediclinic Morningside is fully operational. Photo: @Mediclinic via Twitter

Additional strict screening and testing controls for all patient admissions have been put in place.

Mediclinic Southern Africa has confirmed that its Morningside hospital is fully operational after the brief closure.

The facility was briefly closed after 90 people linked to the hospital, including 79 healthcare workers, support staff and allied health professionals tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Dr Stefan Smuts, chief clinical officer of Mediclinic Southern Africa, all the necessary measures were taken to ensure that the hospital was ready to receive patients again.

“We can confirm that all the staff that previously tested positive for Covid-19 have been retested and have returned safely to work as per NICD (National Institute for Communicable Diseases) protocols,” he said.

There are currently no staff members self-isolating for Covid-19.

Additional strict screening and testing controls for all patient admissions have been put in place; this includes admissions through the emergency centre as well as those for elective surgery.

“Mediclinic Morningside remains open to treating both Covid-19 positive and negative patients. The hospital continues to enforce staff monitoring and screening processes,” concluded Smuts.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.

