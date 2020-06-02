Health 2.6.2020 01:24 pm

Reported Gauteng malnutrition cases decrease

Citizen reporter
Reported Gauteng malnutrition cases decrease

Picture: Michel Bega

This is compared to 240 cases reported during the same time last year.

There has been a significant reduction in reported malnutrition cases in Gauteng so far this year, despite pressure on the medical system caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

According to Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku, there were 101 malnutrition cases reported at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital between March and April this year.

This is compared to 240 cases reported during the same time last year.

Most of these cases were children.

“This reduction is surprising in view of the increased need for food assistance during the lockdown period,” commented the DA’s Jack Bloom, who had asked Masuku for the figures.

Bloom said he remained sceptical of the figures given the present health crisis in the country.

“I am concerned that the monitoring of malnutrition is inadequate and that lockdown factors are delaying the presentation of malnutrition cases in hospitals,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gauteng to step up Covid-19 fight – Makhura 30.5.2020
Gauteng cops ‘ready to deal with places of worship that break the law’ 28.5.2020
Pandemic puts up to 86 million children at risk of poverty – study 28.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News ‘Unprecedented’ increase in roadworks tenders

Politics Mzwandile Masina dares ANC to fire him over ‘WMC’ views, gets support from Malema

Motoring News Price at the pumps for June revealed

Environment Fishing allowed along with hunting and game drives in Level 3 – department

Crime Shoprite offers R50K reward after thieves dig tunnel to steal R300K in alcohol


today in print

Read Today's edition