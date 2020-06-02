Reported Gauteng malnutrition cases decrease

There has been a significant reduction in reported malnutrition cases in Gauteng so far this year, despite pressure on the medical system caused by the Covid-19 crisis.

According to Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku, there were 101 malnutrition cases reported at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital between March and April this year.

This is compared to 240 cases reported during the same time last year.

Most of these cases were children.

“This reduction is surprising in view of the increased need for food assistance during the lockdown period,” commented the DA’s Jack Bloom, who had asked Masuku for the figures.

Bloom said he remained sceptical of the figures given the present health crisis in the country.

“I am concerned that the monitoring of malnutrition is inadequate and that lockdown factors are delaying the presentation of malnutrition cases in hospitals,” he said.

