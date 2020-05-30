Health 30.5.2020 08:23 pm

SA coronavirus total increases to 30,967, with Covid-19 deaths now at 643

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The increase amounts to 1,727 new cases, with 32 new recorded deaths.

In a statement on Saturday, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa had increased to 30,967, the total number of deaths had risen to 643 and the recoveries to date were 16,116 which translated to a recovery rate of 52% so far.

