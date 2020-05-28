Soweto hospital allegedly starves pregnant woman after fearing she might have Covid-19 – DA

Upon admission to the Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto on 22 April for dizziness and fatigue due to pregnancy, Soweto resident Kgomotso Hlatshwayo was put in isolation after medical staff at the hospital feared she might have Covid-19.

However, according to DA Gauteng MPL and provincial shadow health MEC Jack Bloom, Hlatshwayo was allegedly not served food for three days when she was in isolation.

“She was moved to an isolation ward on 28 April after displaying some symptoms similar to those for Covid-19, but did not get food for three days as staff refused to have contact with her. Her distressed family was refused permission to bring her food during this period,” wrote Bloom in a statement expressing how horrified he was to hear about the situation.

Bloom confirmed that Hlatshwayo has since tested negative for Covid-19 and wants to sue the hospital for maltreatment.

“This case highlights the need for clear protocols for the handling of suspected Covid-19 patients in a humane and professional manner. The rights of patients need to be respected along with strict measures to prevent the spread of the infection in hospitals,” said Bloom.

Bloom concluded by stating that Hlatshwayo’s ordeal is yet another example of poor management at the hospital in question which has failed to improve despite many promises by the Gauteng health department.

“I have long called for the removal of the hospital CEO Ruth Mabyana who should now be replaced by a capable person who can meet the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

