Health 25.5.2020 12:24 pm

Psychiatric patients account for most assaults on hospital staff

Citizen reporter
Psychiatric patients account for most assaults on hospital staff

File image. Mass screening at Sterkfontein Psychiatric hospital. Photo: Facebook Sterkfontein Psychiatric hospital

George Mukhari hospital had the most assaults, with 10 attacks, including one where three security guards were bitten by a psychiatric patient.

Gauteng health MEC Bandile Masuku says forty-one health staff in Gauteng public hospitals were assaulted last year, the vast majority by psychiatric patients.

According to Masuku, who was responding to questions in the Gauteng legislature: “In almost all the cases reported, the perpetrator was a patient and the majority were psychiatric patients. 95% of assaults are by patients with a psychiatric diagnosis.”

George Mukhari hospital had the most assaults, with 10 attacks, including one where three security guards were bitten by a psychiatric patient.

The Bheki Mlangeni Hospital in Soweto had eight attacks, six of which were perpetrated by psychiatric patients.

“It is very disappointing that this hospital has still not taken effective security measures as a psychiatric patient allegedly murdered another patient there recently,” said the Democratic Alliance’s Jack Bloom.

“It is really shameful that following the Life Esidimeni tragedy, the facilities for psychiatric patients in our hospitals are still inadequate to prevent harm both to themselves and to others,” he added.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Gauteng committee to keep a beady eye on lockdown law enforcers 23.5.2020
Sub-zero temperatures predicted for Gauteng next week 22.5.2020
Gauteng plans ward-based Covid-19 response team to focus on hot spots 21.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

School No parent will be forced to send a child to school in level 3

Business News SA’s smokers are left fuming

Covid-19 Soup kitchens can no longer be policed or controlled, court says

Business News FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa outlines how life in Level 3 lockdown will look

Covid-19 Confirmed: Curfew lifted, alcohol sales back, exercise at any time, but tobacco still banned


today in print

Read Today's edition