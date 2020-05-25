Covid-19 25.5.2020 12:51 pm

Lockdown in numbers since beginning of Level 5

Citizen reporter
Lockdown in numbers since beginning of Level 5

A man, a resident of the sprawling township of Alexandra in Johannesburg, opens his mouth to receive a testing swab for COVID-19 coronavirus at a screening and testing drive in front of the Madala Hostel, on April 27, 2020. (Photo by MARCO LONGARI / AFP)

South Africa currently has 22,583 Covid-19 cases, with 11,100 recoveries, as the country gears up to move down to Level 3. 

Since the commencement of the Covid-19 lockdown on 26 March to combat the spread of the virus, the numbers relating to screening, testing, and confirmed cases have seen a sharp rise as government introduced lockdown levels to slowly resume economic activities.

The country was first in a 21-day lockdown, which was extended for two weeks and later known as Level 5, the strictest lockdown level with minimal economic activity reserved only for essential services.

South Africa currently has 22,583 Covid-19 cases, with 11,100 recoveries, as the country gears up to move down to Level 3 next week,  with more people able to travel for business purpose, move more freely and get back to work.

The South African government released pre-Level 3 lockdown numbers:

  • 10 weeks since the national state of disaster was declared in response to the coronavirus pandemic
  • 1.5-metre social distancing from other people
  • 22,583 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country by 24 May
  • 429 – people have died in the country by 24 May
  • Over 11,000 active coronavirus cases in the country by 24 May
  • 842 patients in hospital by 24 May
  • 128 patients in intensive care by 24 May
  • 580,000 coronavirus tests conducted by 24 May
  • Over 12 million coronavirus screenings conducted by 24 May
  • 60,000 community health workers have been going door-to-door across the country to identify possible cases of coronavirus
  • 20,000 hospital beds which have been and are being repurposed for Covid-19 cases
  • 27 number of field hospitals being built around the country
  • More than 5 infected people per every 100,000 people in an area defined as a hotspot
  • 60 years of age of all staff including those who suffer from underlying conditions such as heart disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease and cancer,  should ideally stay at home
  • 4,000 beds of a field hospital being built by Volkswagen in an unused factory in Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape
  • 8 million people expected to return to work during Level 3

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
How companies can prevent the spread of Covid-19 when returning to work level 3       25.5.2020
What South Africa can learn about the reopening of schools around the world 25.5.2020
GUIDE: How parents can check readiness of schools 25.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

School No parent will be forced to send a child to school in level 3

Business News SA’s smokers are left fuming

Covid-19 Soup kitchens can no longer be policed or controlled, court says

Business News FULL SPEECH: Ramaphosa outlines how life in Level 3 lockdown will look

Covid-19 Confirmed: Curfew lifted, alcohol sales back, exercise at any time, but tobacco still banned


today in print

Read Today's edition