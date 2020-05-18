Health 18.5.2020 10:30 pm

Free State ready to put 17 Cuban doctors to work in the province

News24 Wire
Free State ready to put 17 Cuban doctors to work in the province

Image: iStock.

Free State Department of Health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the doctors will be deployed to all five districts in the province.

The Free State government has welcomed the deployment of 17 Cuban doctors to assist the province in the fight against the coronavirus.

By Sunday evening, the province had recorded 158 cases of infections, with six deaths registered.

Free State Department of Health spokesperson Mondli Mvambi said the doctors will be deployed to all five districts in the province.

“They are here to be integrated into the health teams in the districts as they specialise in oriented primary healthcare for a preventative healthcare service.

“This deployment of Cuban health professionals is highly beneficial to South Africa as it is targeted at strengthening the health system. It further cements the strong ties that already exist between these two countries, with the Free State already having the largest contingent of its medical students having studied in Cuba.

“The Ministry of Health has done everything according to prescripts in order to protect both the Cuban health professionals as well as the South Africans,” Mvambi said.

Health MEC Montseng Tsiu said the department was facilitating their [Cuban doctors] registration with the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA) and inducting them before they can practice medicine in the country.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Western Cape Covid-19 death toll now at 117, as 7 more deaths reported 13.5.2020
Mkhize says ‘snipes’, ‘jibes’ and ‘negative sentiments’ about Cuban doctors unnecessary 12.5.2020
Local health workers’ jobs safe despite Cubans – Mkhize 30.4.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Tension simmers as questions are raised about access to Covid-19 information

Government I could never prevent anyone from approaching the courts, says Ramaphosa on lockdown regulations

Courts If government can’t explain its lockdown laws, policies will be determined in the courts

Infection Updates SA has first jump of more than 1,000 in a day as Covid-19 total now reaches 15,515

Business News Didiza says more than 15,000 small-scale farmers have been approved for Covid relief


today in print

Read Today's edition