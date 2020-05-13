Walk-through temperature detector screen donated to hospital in Pretoria

The Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital in Pretoria North has received a walk-through temperature detector screen that will help with the non-contact fever screening of patients.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku unveiled the detector on Wednesday, which was donated by Gijima, a South African information and communications technology company.

“Once more, we wish to thank Gijima for their generosity towards the fight to stop the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite all the economic challenges, you have committed to save the lives of our citizens through your contributions,” said Masuku said in a statement.

The Gauteng health department said the detector, which was assembled at the hospital’s pedestrian walkthrough, would allow for each patient to be screened, with the unit detecting their temperature and reporting the data back to the healthcare manager.

“If a patient walks through with an elevated body temperature that is above 37.5 degrees, an audible beep is immediately triggered, alerting the security and healthcare workers of the potential risk,” the department added.

“Thereafter, each hospital’s internal protocol for potential Covid-19 cases is then followed.”

