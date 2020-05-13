Covid-19 13.5.2020 04:40 pm

EC budgets R50m to upgrade hospitals for Covid-19

Citizen reporter
EC budgets R50m to upgrade hospitals for Covid-19

Photo: iStock

The Eastern Cape department of public works and infrastructure has planned for the refurbishments to be completed by the end of May.

The Eastern Cape department of public works and infrastructure is upgrading 28 healthcare facilities in the province’s six regions.

The province is preparing itself for more Covid-19 patients. As current confirmed cases are at 1,505, with 24 people who have died from the virus, the department has decided their hospitals need refurbishments, EWN reports.

The upgrades include having isolation units at the identified 28 hospitals. R3 million has been budgeted for Buffalo City Metro, R9 million in the Joe Gqabi District and R15 million in the OR Tambo region (Transkei District).

Department spokesperson Vuyokasi Mbanjwa said renovations should be completed by the end of May.

He said: “We have a specification from the department of health that requires us to refurbish some particular wards into the specified specification so that when we identify people that are positive with Covid-19 they are isolated in these public healthcare facilities.”

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

