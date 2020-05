South African medical experts are keeping an open mind on potential treatments for Covid-19 but are cautious about jumping on any miracle cure bandwagons just yet, despite helping to test one of these offerings from Madagascar. South Africa has offered to evaluate the efficacy of the herb locally known as umhlonyane, as pressure mounts for the government to try the herb in the fight against coronavirus in the absence of a vaccine. The medicinal plant, also known as Artemisia afra or African wormwood, has traditionally been used to treat a host of illnesses such as fever, cough, stomach ache, abdominal...

South African medical experts are keeping an open mind on potential treatments for Covid-19 but are cautious about jumping on any miracle cure bandwagons just yet, despite helping to test one of these offerings from Madagascar.

South Africa has offered to evaluate the efficacy of the herb locally known as umhlonyane, as pressure mounts for the government to try the herb in the fight against coronavirus in the absence of a vaccine.

The medicinal plant, also known as Artemisia afra or African wormwood, has traditionally been used to treat a host of illnesses such as fever, cough, stomach ache, abdominal pains, toothache and earache, to dress wounds and sores, and to clear the respiratory system, among others. It’s believed to be effective on its own but is often mixed with other herbs.

Rural communities had passed the indigenous knowledge on the plant from generation to generation. Urban households planted it as part of garden decoration.

Many scholars have done extensive research on it but both apartheid and black democratic authorities refused to entertain calls to have the drug tested for use.

But now, with Madagascar busy testing the drug and rolling it out in the form of a drink as a potential cure for Covid-19, South African health authorities have expressed interest in testing it.

The Madagascar experiment raised international curiosity since no cure has yet been found for Covid-19.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) took a keen interest in the Madagascan plant.

During a briefing yesterday, Africa CDC director Dr John Nkengasong said: “We are in consultation with Madagascar about their herbal remedy.”

Nkengasong said they had invited Madagascan scientists to join efforts by the Africa Task Force on Coronavirus Response in finding ways to fight Covid-19.

“It is a fact that the local remedy over the years has proven to be valuable. Anyone who has a product of that nature we can work together with. But we cannot announce any remedy that has not been tested scientifically. It is important that we look at the safety and efficacy of such remedies,” Nkengasong said.

Stellenbosch University-based Dr Thozamile Qubuda, who has extensive knowledge of African traditional medicine and healing practices, acknowledged the medicinal value of Artemisia afra, particularly in killing stomach parasites. But he said there was no history of the herb’s ability to kill a bacteria or viruses like Covid-19.

He said the traditional practice of ukufutha, which involved steaming the naked human body with a boiled portion of a herb like umhlonyane under a blanket so as to induce sweating, could be effective in treating the disease.

Qubuda doubted the Madagascan approach though, because it was never tested scientifically for its efficacy to cure coronavirus.

“The Madagascan remedy is inferior because you cannot rely on observational evidence.

“There has to be scientific tests done to prove that their method does cure this virus,” he said.

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, a lead advisor to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Covid-19, said he had been inundated with calls for the country to try the herb.

Karim, a renowned epidemiologist and infectious diseases specialist, said they were prepared to test the herb.

Mkhize said Madagascar’s health ministry had been in touch with his office on the matter and South Africa was willing to assist with scientific research.

Traditional Healers Organisation coordinator Phephsile Maseko criticised government for overlooking the prowess of African medicine in favour of Western medicine.

“It is sad that we need to teach our government what to do when the country is infected by a disease like Covid-19. We need to be careful not to find ourselves in a predicament where we have to choose who we are and what we want to become,” Maseko said.

She said it was not surprising that umhlonyane showed as a potential cure for Covid-19 because African healing methods historically provided solutions during the outbreak of pandemics.

“Let’s use this plant to protect ourselves against any evil, including this virus,” she said.

In the 1800s, an African herb was used to treat a bilharzia pandemic and a South African indigenous plant, umhluzane, or Lippia javanica, provided a solution for the treatment of malaria in Africa.

Many mosquito repellants are made from herbs, such as citronella.

