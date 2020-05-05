KZN hospital now a quarantine site after nine mothers, two babies test positive for Covid-19

The KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) health department says they have taken the necessary but tough decision to stop new admissions at Gen. Justice Gizenga Memorial Hospital (formerly Stanger Hospital) at KwaDukuza after 16 confirmed cases of Covid-19 at the facility.

The department said nine mothers, two babies, four doctors, and one nurse tested positive for the coronavirus.

“What is of particular concern to us is the fact that these infections have taken place in spite of the hospital’s Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) measures, as well as the requisite Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) that has been made available to staff,” the department said.

It is aware that the first known Covid-19 case involves a mother who reportedly did not disclose that her husband was one of the positive cases linked to a supermarket chain store in Ballito.

“She was housed at a boarder mothers’ lodge at the hospital, where other mothers soon tested positive.”

An investigation has been launched by Communicable Diseases Control and IPC experts, who will look into how the virus was able to spread at such a rapid rate within the hospital.

The hospital, with 219 patients, has been turned into a quarantine site. All staff and patients in the surgical ward and ICU have been tested, the department added.

