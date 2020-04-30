Health groups applaud govt for putting ‘health ahead of profit’ with tobacco ban

After Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced on Wednesday evening that government would continue its ban on tobacco products as South Africa moves into Level 4 lockdown, numerous groups opposed to smoking and its health risks welcomed the move.

The National Council Against Smoking (NCAS), South African Medical Research Council (Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit), the Cancer Association of South Africa (CANSA) and the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa have launched a campaign called “Protect our next” to encourage smokers to stop smoking and increase awareness of and support for South Africa’s Control of Tobacco and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill.

In a statement from the group, Professor Pamela Naidoo of the Heart and Stroke Foundation said: “We applaud the government of South Africa for putting the nation’s health first in the response to Covid-19.

“Health supersedes commercial interests. While the right of the individual is important, when we are facing a crisis of this scale that poses a danger to society, the rights of the collective to health must take precedence.

“We encourage smokers to use this time to stop smoking to improve their health, and to reduce the likelihood of a severe illness should they contract COVID-19.”

Public Health Policy and Development Consultant Zanele Mthembu said the tobacco sales ban had the support of many citizens at the time of the Covid-19 pandemic due to major health concerns.

“Our concern is the proven impact tobacco products have on respiratory and cardiovascular health; emerging studies showing that smoking can exacerbate the impact of Covid-19; the dangers of self-contamination through the very act of smoking as emphasised by the WHO and the increased risk of family exposure to second-hand smoke.”

However, Mthembu says that, like the lockdown, the ban on cigarette sales was a temporary measure and more should be done to strengthen tobacco legislation in the country as a long-term public health measure.

“We must protect society from tobacco harm through strengthening overall tobacco control measures and legislation, which have a proven positive impact on health worldwide. We need to pass the Control of Tobacco and Electronic Delivery Systems Bill, which will make it easier for South Africans to choose smoke-free lives, regulate e-cigarettes and decrease the impact of second-hand smoke on the majority of the population, who are non-smokers.”

Covid-19 and smoking

If ever there was a time to quit smoking for good – that time is now, says Savera Kalideen of NCAS.

“With the threat of the coronavirus pandemic looming large, now is the time to take care of your own lungs by not smoking cigarettes, shisha, vaping or using e-cigarettes. Also, with more people spending increased amounts of time at home especially during lockdown, we must make sure children and non-smokers are not exposed to harmful second-hand smoke that could make them more susceptible to respiratory illnesses.”

Dr Catherine Egbe, Specialist Scientist (Tobacco Control) of the Alcohol, Tobacco and Other Drug Research Unit, South African Medical Research Council, says scientists have found that smokers are more likely to show disease progression or more complications when they contract the virus.

“The fact remains that tobacco causes respiratory and cardiovascular diseases and Covid-19 is a respiratory disease. Therefore, the best way to remain healthy at this time of Covid-19 pandemic is to stay away from anything and any product that can compromise your chances of fighting the disease should you contract the virus. I am happy that government listened to those who spoke in support of the ban on the sale of cigarettes and that more South Africans have come to understand that we stand a better chance of beating Covid-19 if we are smoke-free.”

They said new data from China was emerging showing the link between smoking and heightened vulnerability to Covid-19. The European Respiratory Journal said smoking might raise the risk of Covid-19 by elevating ACE-2 enzymes, allowing the coronavirus to gain access to lung cells and replicate.

A review from Tobacco Induced Diseases showed that there were higher percentages of current and former smokers among patients in China that needed ICU support, mechanical ventilation or who had died, and a higher percentage of smokers among the severe cases.

Smokers were about 2.4 times more likely to be admitted to an ICU, need mechanical ventilation or die compared to non-smokers.

Smoking also fundamentally affects the immune system, making it harder to fight infection. Existing evidence on smoking suggested that smokers with damaged lungs and weakened immune systems would be likely to be more severely impacted by Covid-19 if they did become infected, just as they were with influenza and tuberculosis.

Second-hand smoking (SHS) was also known to cause harm.

Professor Pamela Naidoo, CEO of the Heart and Stroke Foundation South Africa, highlighted that in a recent study in the Western Cape, nicotine was found in the systems of newborn infants and non-smokers. Naidoo said that exposure to SHS damaged lungs and depressed the immune system, increasing susceptibility to chest and respiratory infections.

“Protect the lungs of those around you, particularly children and the elderly, and ensure they are not exposed to second-hand smoke.”

Lorraine Govender of CANSA said: “Show your support to immune-compromised patients, including cancer patients, by ensuring a tobacco-free environment. Show your solidarity to the health professionals who are working tirelessly to treat patients affected by Covid-19 by taking responsibility for your own health and remaining nicotine free.”

Mthembu concluded: “We need to support our government’s decisions taken to best protect the health of all South Africa’s people at this challenging time. Stay home, say no to tobacco and stay safe South Africa. Let’s protect our next.”

(Edited by Charles Cilliers)

