Health 20.4.2020 01:42 pm

DA North West wants health MEC to intervene at ‘unhygienic’ Tshepong Hospital

Citizen reporter
DA North West wants health MEC to intervene at ‘unhygienic’ Tshepong Hospital

Image: iStock.

The party says patients were in forced isolation while the hospital did not have clean running water.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) in North West called for department of health MEC Madoda Sambatha to intervene at Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp due to its unhygienic conditions despite being a Covid-19 designated point.

This comes after the party called on the health department to clarify the matter of forced isolation at the hospital on Sunday.

DA provincial spokesperson on health and social development Gavin Edwards said patients suspected of contracting Covid-19 were being placed in forced isolation at the hospital for days on end while they wait for their test results.

Edwards said the patients were in forced isolation while the hospital did not have clean running water.

“For the last two days, there has been no water at all. The bathroom facilities are filthy and there is no sanitiser available,” he said.

The spokesperson said the medical and cleaning staff did not have access to personal protective equipment (PPE) placing themselves and patients at risk while they had free movement in and out of the facility.

“We cannot allow professional medical and cleaning staff not to have access to PPEs. We will be asking for an update from the MEC on the department’s ability to supply PPEs at all medical facilities in the province,” he said.

Edwards said that patients were being kept in an open ward, under unhygienic conditions, while the situation was not in line with minimum standards required for a hospital.

“These unhygienic conditions at the Tshepong Hospital must be addressed immediately.

“The DA has taken the matter up with the MEC for the department of health, Madoda Sambatha, for his urgent action,” he said.

The spokesperson said North West medical facilities responsible for treating Covid-19 patients should “not compromise the basic human dignity of people and greater care must be taken to prevent infection amongst staff and patients”.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
DA accuses ANC councillor of charging R3 per house to get food parcels 20.4.2020
How bankrupted SAA can be wound down and reborn – expert 18.4.2020
DA, EFF accuse Limpopo government of favouring ANC members in Covid-19 battle 17.4.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 Public protector-convened meeting ‘did not violate lockdown’, says spokesman

Government Suspended Welkom mayor causes more anger after ‘leave of absence’ letter leaks

Government DA wants Cele investigated for his ‘reckless comments’

Covid-19 Director of Wuhan lab denies virus link

Athletics The inevitable strikes as Comrades Marathon is postponed


today in print

Read Today's edition