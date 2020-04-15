KZN hospital temporarily shuts down after staff test positive for Covid-19

Following their staff’s exposure to and subsequent contraction of Covid-19, Netcare’s Kingsway Hospital in Amanzimtoti, south of Durban has been closed for new admissions.

News24 reports that the group’s director, Craig Murphy, said the origin of the exposure was traced to a patient who was admitted to hospital via the emergency department on 4 April with a suspected stroke.

“Netcare today [Wednesday] confirmed that its KZN regional team and the hospital management at Netcare Kingsway Hospital have responded swiftly to managing the Covid-19 exposure at the hospital, and have temporarily closed the hospital for new admissions,” said Netcare in a statement.

“Upon admission, the patient was risk assessed and screened for Covid-19 symptoms and exposure as per the Netcare protocol, which is aligned to the NICD guidelines. The patient did not exhibit any signs of the virus and on questioning his family, no symptoms or exposure risks were reported,” added Netcare.

This is a developing story.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.