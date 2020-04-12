Women’s prison in East London records 26 positive cases of coronavirus

“Mass testing in the entire East London Centre for both offenders and officials will continue. The NICD is tracing all those who were in contact with officials who tested positive so that they can self-quarantine until they are tested and cleared. We have taken immediate steps to prevent any potential spread of the virus arising from these recorded positive cases.”

They had identified single cells within the Medium C Female Centre to be designated as quarantine and isolation areas.

“There are officials who work in these designated areas and they have been supplied with PPEs which include disposable suits, disposable gowns, shoe covers, N95 masks and eye shields.”

The total number of offenders at the East London Medium C Female Centre was 269 as of 11 April.

ALSO READ: Lamola responds to article about Sun City prison ‘pretending’ to be Covid-19 ready

“We also have two offenders with babies. Loved ones of the two offenders are willing to take care of the two babies and the process to release the babies under their care is under way,” said Phiri.

“We are working with the department of health to immediately start with the treatment procedure of all those infected. We will heighten preventative measures and continue to avail PPEs to both offenders and officials.”