Mkhize willing to impose regulation on private hospitals due to Covid-19, parties told

A repeat of the high rate of infections at Netcare’s St Augustine Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal may compel the government to intervene and take more control of private hospitals to prevent a catastrophe if Covid-19 infections increase in the private healthcare sector.

This was hinted by Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize to the portfolio committee on health this week. The minister was concerned that at least 66 people, including several doctors, had contracted the virus at St Augustine as of last Friday.

The minister also told the committee during a teleconference discussion that he would not hesitate to regulate the private health sector if the need arose.

Mkhize said a countrywide surge in Covid-19 infections could only be expected as late as September and not June as initially predicted.

The minister attributed the change to vigorous enforcement of the lockdown regulations by SAPS and the army and regular advice from the health department.

Al Jama-ah party parliamentary leader Ganief Hendricks, who participated in the conference as a committee member, confirmed the discussion and lambasted the private health sector.

He said Al Jama-ah, while waiting for the results of a probe of the situation at St Augustine, expected the law to run its course in the situation. He called for the hospital’s senior executives to be charged with attempted murder or gross negligence.

“It looks like private hospitals have not been vigilant enough during the pandemic and cannot be relied upon. Members of the portfolio also expressed their concerns about moonlighters who work at private hospitals as they may bring infections to state hospitals and clinics where they work,” Hendricks said.

Recently the South African Democratic Teachers’ Union alleged that a teacher, Tholakele Shandu, from Isipingo’s Plattdrive Primary, south of Durban, contracted the virus after being admitted at St Augustine. The teacher died later.

Al Jama-Ah, a political party that fights for the interests of the Muslim community in Parliament, was concerned that the lockdown was likely to be suspended at the end of April. The party said despite the opposition to the extension of the shutdown by some parties and business, President Cyril Ramaphosa should not bow to the pressure; instead he would have to continue with it and even strengthen the lockdown regulations.

“It will be a real May Day if the lockdown is lifted at end of April 2020 as the official opposition and big business are rejecting even the latest extension of the lockdown. There seems to be growing support to save the economy rather than lives,” said Hendricks.

He said: “The party’s position is to continue with lockdown until a vaccine is available. Regulations must even be tightened,” Hendricks said.

Al Jama-ah proposed that people and companies get used to their employees working from home.

“Working from home must be the new normal and government must provide funding for this. A well-equipped delivery service must be put in place. Places of worship should limit congregations to 100 and have pre-testing facilities and spraying booths. The party has made submissions to government in this regard,” he said.

The MP commended Mkhize for his announcement projecting that Covid-19 infections would only surge in September and not June.

Hendricks clarified that this would give government more time to plan for the catastrophe that could hit the country.

The minister was responding at the teleconference to an Al Jama-ah question that he sketch the response scenario the country would likely face, including the quarantine sites and field hospitals that would be needed if hospitals were overwhelmed.

