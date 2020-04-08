Top 12 killer viruses in the world

Covid-19 is not the first virus to have created a feeling of fear and unease among the world’s people and, while not all viruses have led to pandemics, most have led to endemic spreads that have led to many fatalities, reports Bedfordview and Edenvale News.

Scientists have found treatments, cures and ways of preventing some of these viruses from spreading throughout the world through vaccines and anti-viral drugs which have helped the infected people to recover or which have even eradicated the disease.

New viruses, however, rear their heads occasionally, claiming many lives when triggered.

A number of these viruses are zoonotic (spreading from animals to people) and all pose a threat to public health.

Scientists take months to find a suitable treatment plan to combat or eradicate these diseases.

LiveScience has listed the top 12 viruses to kill vast numbers of people.

1. Marburg virus:

The Marburg virus was identified in 1967 when German laboratory workers were exposed to infected monkeys from Uganda. It causes haemorrhagic fever (high fevers and bleeding throughout the body leading to shock, organ failure and possibly death) in humans and non-human primates.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said the mortality rate in the first outbreak was 25%, but it was more than 80% in the 1998-2000 outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and in the 2005 outbreak in Angola.

2. Ebola virus:

Ebola struck in Sudan and the Democratic Republic of Congo simultaneously in 1976. It is spread through contact with blood or other bodily fluids, or tissue from infected people or animals. There are various strains of Ebola that have different viral strengths. Ebola Reston has no symptoms while Ebola Bundibugyo has a fatality rate of 50%, and the Sudan strain has a 71% fatality rate, according to the WHO. The present outbreak in West Africa began in early 2014, and is the largest and most complex outbreak of the disease to date, according to the WHO.

3. Rabies:

Rabies destroys the brain and will lead to death if not treated. One gets it if bitten by a rabid animal. Scientists developed a vaccine for domesticated animals a century ago. This has helped make the disease really rare in the developed world. This condition remains a serious problem in India and parts of Africa, however. People who are bitten by infected animals can be cured if they are treated. If not, they will die.

4. HIV:

HIV is considered to be the deadliest virus and biggest modern world killer. The virus was recognised in the early 1980s and has claimed the lives of around 32 million people. Powerful antiviral drugs have been able to suppress the disease so that lifespans have increased for those afflicted. Even so the disease still runs rife in many low and middle-income countries where 95% of new infections occur. Nearly one in every 25 adults within the WHO African region is HIV-positive.

5. Smallpox: