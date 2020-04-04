Ahmed Kathrada Private Hospital in Lenasia admits first Covid-19 patient

On Saturday, the Ahmed Kathrada Private Hospital in Lenasia, Gauteng, confirmed it had admitted its first Covid-19 patient.

The hospital’s group marketing manager, Michelle Naidoo said: “The patient has been isolated and is being treated in line with all National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) guidelines. The patient did not advise of their ‘suspect patient’ status (as advised by GP) on arrival at the hospital and has subsequently exposed a doctor and employees. These employees and doctor have all been quarantined and all necessary precautions taken.”

She added: “Lenmed and hospital management would like to appeal to the community for full disclosure of their Covid-19 (confirmed or suspected) status at all times. We will be seeking legal advice where full disclosure has not been forthcoming.”

The hospital also assured the public that the safety of patients was of the utmost importance.

“The safety of our patients, employees, visitors, doctors and community members is our priority. Our staff and facilities are prepared for the Covid-19 outbreak. Our procedures are aligned with the NICD guidelines.

Naidoo urged with community members who had severe symptoms to call before going to the hospital.

“Patients with severe Covid-19 symptoms such as shortness of breath are requested to call ahead to the Accident and Emergency Department to arrange for an assessment and/or possible admission. All other patients, including those with mild symptoms or those seeking testing are requested to contact their GPs for advice.”

