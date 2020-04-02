Covid-19 2.4.2020 10:38 am

New rules for Mangaung mortuaries as bodies of Covid-19 victims regarded as biohazard

Citizen reporter
The municipality decided to act after Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s announcement that Mangaung has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the province.

Due to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize’s announcement that Mangaung has the highest number of coronavirus cases in the Free State, the Mangaung Municipality has decided to toughen its stance on rules and regulations for handling the remains of people who die of Covid-19.

This after the province recorded its first Covid-19 death this week.

The new guidelines will apply to both undertakers and bereaved families and from this point onwards, the handling of these bodies will be strictly monitored by environmental health practitioners.

This is because the body of a person who died from Covid-19 will legally be regarded as a biohazard.

According to EWN, the remains should be kept only in designated health facilities and it’s important for bereaved families to understand that under no circumstances will they be allowed to take a body home whether for viewing, hygiene preparations, cultural or religious reasons.

Additionally, the limits on people attending the funeral remain as no more than 50 people are allowed to be in attendance. No night vigils may be held, nor may there be any ritual communal handwashing.

Compliance will be monitored and strictly enforced by the municipality’s law enforcement agencies.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

