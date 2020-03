While the majority of South Africans are finding ways of entertaining themselves during the national lockdown, those recovering from a substance addiction are at risk of relapsing during isolation. A healthy routine of interacting with people and regular gatherings are vital in the recovery process. But isolation amid a feared global pandemic could affect the discipline of a recovering user. “All that free time makes it difficult to stay busy and engaged all the time. Throw in the mix the coronavirus and having to stay at home and you have yourself a perfect recipe for poor decision making, restlessness, loneliness,...

“All that free time makes it difficult to stay busy and engaged all the time. Throw in the mix the coronavirus and having to stay at home and you have yourself a perfect recipe for poor decision making, restlessness, loneliness, anger and finally relapse,” wrote Mike Jacobsen, a blogger who does substance abuse outreach and is currently in self-isolation in Manchester, England.

Connie van Staden, a recovering heroine user from Pretoria who has been clean for four years, said socialising with his family greatly contributed to his journey. Van Staden is now the human rights and advocacy officer at Harmless Project, an organisation that distributes syringes to avoid multiple use of the same needle among drug users.

“The big factor was my family members that came back into my life and their support. If I sit here at home and have no one to talk to and interact with, the mind tends to run away and take you back to that addiction life.”

This explains why the risk of a relapse is higher during the period of a lockdown, as social interaction would be difficult.

One has to be vigilant of the warning signs that could lead back to using, says South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) spokesperson Andrie Vermeulen.

“It is important to have support and we always advocate for family and friends to be part of that. During a lockdown, it is difficult to do that. One should be very vigilant in looking after their recovery every day like doing rituals and healthy patterns like meditation, or stress management exercises like deep breathing or general exercise.

“We encourage recovering users to have a sponsor, who is someone in recovery themselves, that they could have 24-hour access to. It is important to still reach out during the lockdown process.”

But with technology, one could reach out for support meetings online. Narcotics Anonymous has offered an online portal for those in recovery to join meetings.

“Asking for help is a big thing. Very few of us ask for help when we need it and this is a time to test that. Make contact and don’t suffer in silence. There are nice online programmes and apps for people in recovery to join groups with those who are also in recovery to motivate each other.”

Should one not have access to the internet, a cheaper option was creating or joining similar WhatsApp groups or call a treatment centres helpline, said Vermeulen.

“We have people with co-occurring disorders such as a chemical dependency or psychological condition that leads to depression or anxiety. They need to make sure they have enough medication and have to be strict and stick to the treatment regimes.”

