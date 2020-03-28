Covid-19 28.3.2020 05:22 pm

Another SABC staff member tests positive for Covid-19, this time in Joburg

Charles Cilliers and Rorisang Kgosana
Another SABC staff member tests positive for Covid-19, this time in Joburg

The SABC offices in Auckland Park, Johannesburg. Photo: Karen Sandison / African News Agency (ANA)

Another SABC staff member has contracted the coronavirus, a staff communique confirmed on Saturday afternoon.

The staff member worked at the public broadcaster’s Johannesburg offices at its news research division, said the internal email.

The email added that the staff member in question had taken time off with illness and was “currently hospitalised”. The staffer’s colleagues were told to work from home as a “contingency measure”. The employee also has a “close relative” working in the digital news department.

On Thursday, in another internal email seen by The Citizen, staff at the Northern Cape provincial office in Kimberley were told to be quarantined after the broadcaster confirmed its first official case.

“The SABC can confirm that we have one confirmed case of coronavirus at our Northern Cape Provincial Office. As a precautionary measure, we will close the Kimberley office and all employees based in that office will also be quarantined. The employee concerned is under quarantine and will be monitored.”

The SABC has been one of the main broadcasters of government communication on Covid-19 updates and journalists have been categorised as essential workers during the lockdown in order to keep the public informed.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize sat for an exclusive interview with the broadcaster’s Morning Live show earlier this week to update the country on the outbreak.

Covid-19 cases in South Africa were confirmed at 1,170 on Friday afternoon.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Police arrest Pretoria man who recorded himself at a large gathering 28.3.2020
We don’t know when schools will reopen, says Motshekga, but matrics WILL still write 28.3.2020
WATCH: Army members break beer bottle, slap and kick member of the public 28.3.2020



Lock Down

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Breaking News We don’t know when schools will reopen, says Motshekga, but matrics WILL still write

Breaking News Motsepe Foundation and Sanlam pledge R1bn to fight Covid-19 crisis

Covid-19 Crowded Diepsloot teems with life during lockdown

Breaking News Cabinet briefs SA on how day 1 of shutdown went, with 1,170 Covid-19 cases confirmed

Business News It’s not too late to register as an essential service provider


today in print

Read Today's edition