Another SABC staff member tests positive for Covid-19, this time in Joburg

The staff member worked at the public broadcaster’s Johannesburg offices at its news research division, said the internal email.

The email added that the staff member in question had taken time off with illness and was “currently hospitalised”. The staffer’s colleagues were told to work from home as a “contingency measure”. The employee also has a “close relative” working in the digital news department.

On Thursday, in another internal email seen by The Citizen, staff at the Northern Cape provincial office in Kimberley were told to be quarantined after the broadcaster confirmed its first official case.

“The SABC can confirm that we have one confirmed case of coronavirus at our Northern Cape Provincial Office. As a precautionary measure, we will close the Kimberley office and all employees based in that office will also be quarantined. The employee concerned is under quarantine and will be monitored.”

The SABC has been one of the main broadcasters of government communication on Covid-19 updates and journalists have been categorised as essential workers during the lockdown in order to keep the public informed.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize sat for an exclusive interview with the broadcaster’s Morning Live show earlier this week to update the country on the outbreak.

Covid-19 cases in South Africa were confirmed at 1,170 on Friday afternoon.

