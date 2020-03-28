Health department embarks on massive recruitment drive

The Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) has embarked on a massive recruitment drive to ensure that there is enough capacity in the province to deal with the anticipated rise in the number of people testing positive for Covid-19.

As such, medical officers, nursing, operational managers, pharmacy, physiotherapy, radiography, speech and audiology therapy have been called upon to offer their skills to help contain and mitigate against the coronavirus.

The department has launched a digital platform called e-Recruitment to facilitate this process. The domain is up and running and new positions will be loaded as and when the need arise during this period.

“The system will assist to speed up the recruitment of qualified health personnel.

“As the work to stop the further spreading of coronavirus intensifies, additional capacity across the board will be required and as such all available health professionals are called upon to take up this opportunity to make a meaningful contribution,” said the department in a statement.

Applications can be made online on www.healthjobs.co.za where all positions are advertised.

Earlier this month, the department admitted its public facilities can’t accommodate mass screenings.

This after members of the public flocked to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital to have themselves screened for the deadly virus which first emerged in Wuhan, China.

