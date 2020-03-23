Covid-19 23.3.2020 04:03 pm

Figures suggest SA men are more vulnerable to Covid-19

Mungo Poore
Figures suggest SA men are more vulnerable to Covid-19

Jacob Maphanga sanitizes a taxi driver's hands at Wanderers taxi rank during the South African Taxi Council's demonstration of the taxi industry's plans to contain the spread of coronavirus in taxi ranks countrywide, Johannesburg, 19 March 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Almost two-thirds of cases in the country currently involve men.

The Covid-19 virus is currently infecting more men than women in South Africa.

Figures released on Sunday by the health department show some 62% of cases in the country involved males.

This broadly follows the global trend of infection in which women appear to be less vulnerable to the virus.

Deaths worldwide also show men have a much higher chance of dying from Covid-19.

The exact reasons why men appear to be more vulnerable remains a mystery. Initially figures coming out of China blamed higher levels of smoking in men. But the unequal infection rate between genders has now appeared globally.

Some researchers speculate higher levels of estrogen in women could make them more able to fight this particular virus. Although how this response may work remains unknown.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: SANDF spotted on the streets ahead of anticipated Covid-19 deployment 23.3.2020
HIV and Covid-19 – what we know thus far and how you can stay safe 23.3.2020
Zimbabwe reports first coronavirus death after only diagnosing two people 23.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Africa Zimbabwe reports first coronavirus death after only diagnosing two people

Covid-19 How Covid-19 panic buying reveals SA’s inequalities

Covid-19 UK government takes over railways in virus outbreak

Covid-19 Italy sees signs of hope in 651 new virus deaths

Business News Emirates reverses decision to suspend all passenger flights, will continue to fly to SA


today in print

Read Today's edition