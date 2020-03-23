Covid-19 23.3.2020 01:48 pm

Covid-19 cases in SA increase to 402

Charles Cilliers
Covid-19 cases in SA increase to 402

Health minister Zweli Mkhize can be seen during a press briefing on updates on the coronavirus in South Africa at the Civitas building is Pretoria CBD, 9 March 2020. Picture: Jacques Nelles

There has been a massive jump of 128 since yesterday.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that South Africa now has 402 confirmed cases of Covid-19, an increase of 128 from yesterday’s announcement.

The Northern Cape now has its first confirmed cases.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight on measures to be undertaken to mitigate the impact.

“We will thereafter engage the public to give further details and explanations on the results including the significant rise, the ongoing testing processes, each province’s progress on contact tracing efforts,” said Mkhize.

Info: Dept of health

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Coronavirus: How to clean your smartphone, tablet and laptop 23.3.2020
Italy bans travel in bid to slow virus deaths 23.3.2020
EC health dept takes over beach lodge after coronavirus-positive traveller joins tour group – report 23.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 How Covid-19 panic buying reveals SA’s inequalities

Covid-19 UK government takes over railways in virus outbreak

Covid-19 Italy sees signs of hope in 651 new virus deaths

Business News Emirates reverses decision to suspend all passenger flights, will continue to fly to SA

World Germany bans gatherings of more than two to stem virus spread


today in print

Read Today's edition