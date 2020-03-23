Covid-19 cases in SA increase to 402

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Monday that South Africa now has 402 confirmed cases of Covid-19, an increase of 128 from yesterday’s announcement.

The Northern Cape now has its first confirmed cases.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation tonight on measures to be undertaken to mitigate the impact.

“We will thereafter engage the public to give further details and explanations on the results including the significant rise, the ongoing testing processes, each province’s progress on contact tracing efforts,” said Mkhize.