EC health dept takes over beach lodge after coronavirus-positive traveller joins tour group – report

Severe health measures have been put in place in the Eastern Cape after a German tourist who reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus was allowed to be part of a tour group at Chintsa’s Crawfords’ Beach Lodge.

The German tourist, according to Dispatch Live, arrived at the resort on Friday and received a call on Saturday to confirm he had tested positive for the virus.

The report alleges the provincial health department was left “baffled” at how the tourist was even allowed to travel since he had already reported symptoms while in KwaZulu-Natal.

The man has been confirmed to be in isolation at the resort according to the resort owner, with the remainder of the tour group under quarantine.

The resort owner said the department of health has taken over the matter and has provided the tourists with information packs. Some employees to the lodge have been allowed to go home to self-quarantine.

Meanwhile, health MEC Sindiswa Gomba has met with the provincial premier, Oscar Mabuyane, to discuss the lockdown of tourists.

