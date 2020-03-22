 
 
Covid-19 22.3.2020

Family endures 10 hours of hell at ‘coronavirus hospital’ in Joburg

Gcina Ntsaluba
DA Gauteng Shadow Health MEC, Jack Bloom, says a management shake-up at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital is needed to ensure a safe and pleasant environment for patients and staff.

One of Gauteng’s flagship provincial hospitals left much to be desired, according to the Latchman family.

A Johannesburg family who went to one of Gauteng’s flagship provincial hospitals to be tested for the coronavirus has been left traumatised and dejected after spending close to 10 hours at the hospital waiting to get tested. Yulesh Latchman, from Victory Park, said he went to Charlotte Maxeke Hospital at 2pm on Friday afternoon to get his wife and daughter tested after they had been exposed to potentially positive people at his wife’s place of work and at his daughter’s school. “My wife and daughter were both screened by Dr Swart, who was really great. She qualified both for further...
