Health 20.3.2020 12:17 pm

Gauteng hospitals limit visiting hours due to Covid-19

Citizen reporter
Picture: iStock

The Gauteng health department has – with immediate effect – imposed restrictions on visiting hours at healthcare facilities across the province.

As of Thursday, visiting hours at these facilities were limited to one hour per day between 12h00-13h00.

The restrictions follow the declaration of the Covid-19 outbreak as a national state of disaster in terms of the Disaster Management Act by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

Additionally, there is also a maximum of two visitors per day allowed during this period.

“Only one visitor per patient will be allowed at a time, for no more than 15 minutes. There will be no rotation of visitors. No visitors will be allowed outside of the specified visiting hours,” said the department in a statement.

For any visits outside the prescribed time, arrangements needed to be made and authorised by the attending doctor.

The decision followed on the announcement of the Gauteng provincial government’s response measures.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

