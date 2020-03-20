Let’s not discriminate against the ‘positive’, says Mkhize as SA battles to track cases

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has urged the country’s citizens to refrain from stigmatising the coronavirus pandemic.

The minister, while at the Brandwag Primary School to meet the school principal, staff and parents, noted how it was important to not discriminate against those who tested positive for Covid-19.

“When you have symptoms, we will test you. If you test positive for Covid-19, you need to stay home and self-quarantine for 14 days.

“If you’re a parent who has tested positive, with children who are negative, it was imperative that you self-quarantine immediately,” Mkhize stressed.

“It is important to note that should you test positive, it does not mean you’re going to die. 80% of those infected will experience a mild form of the virus.”

While reassuring staff at the school, he said the pandemic originated from animals and people now got the virus by being in close proximity with someone else who had the virus.

The health minister was at the school as the department of education and the department of health facilitated a massive coronavirus screening operation as a preventative measure.

Education MEC Tate Makgoe reportedly said about 600 learners and parents at the primary school would undergo screening after two learners were suspected to have been in contact with someone who tested positive for Covid-19.

Meanwhile, health MEC Montseng Tsiu, while at a briefing on Thursday, said the province had a challenge of tracing people who may have been exposed to people infected by the virus.

As of Thursday, 150 positive coronavirus cases have been confirmed by president Cyril Ramaphosa, with Mkhize pointing out that the department had expected an increase by Friday.

