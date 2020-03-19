Mkhize says two-thirds of SA likely to get Covid-19

During a question-and-answer session with doctors in Pretoria, Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize echoed statistics that have now become commonly expressed globally, including by German chancellor Angela Merkel, who earlier this month predicted that as much as 70% of German citizens would contract Covid-19, caused by the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2.

Mkhize told the doctors that 60% to 70% of South Africa are likely to contract the virus, though hopefully over a more extended period of time than would happen if containment measures were not in place.

Mkhize also repeated the statistic that only about 20% of these cases would be serious enough to require treatment. The fatality rate is between 2% and 3.5%.

He predicted a jump to more than 200 confirmed cases by Friday morning and South Africa will be able to radically increase its testing capacity soon.

The expert consensus has been that a vaccine or might only be available by sometime next year, though an effective treatment is likely to come far earlier; the tactic of having people self-quarantine and keep their distance from each other is to ensure that citizens don’t all get the illness at the same time, thereby overwhelming the health system’s capacity and ability to deal with infections and treatment, popularly known as “flattening the curve”.

South Africa has adopted the same strategy, though a more comprehensive lockdown may be required.

Earlier, in a statement on Thursday afternoon, the health department confirmed that the official tally of Covid-19 infections now stood at 150, while also revealing that the Free State province was now newly affected, with those numbers yet to be added.

The tallies from the Free State would be included in the count on Friday.

“We wish to advise South Africans that the Free State province now has its first confirmed cases. The patients are being informed as we speak. Some have already been taken into quarantine by the provincial government. We will fully disclose the numbers of these cases tomorrow, once all the patients are aware,” said Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize.

He added that it was pleasing that they were now seeing recoveries of previously reported Covid-19 cases.

“We are in the process of conducting further confirmation tests and medical examinations then we formally inform the public on the numbers of recoveries. At this stage, most of the patients are recovering well.”

No deaths have yet been reported.