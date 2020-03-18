Mashaba’s plan to combat Covid-19 in vulnerable communities

Former Joburg mayor and now The People’s Dialogue founder Herman Mashaba will head to various taxi ranks and train stations in Gauteng in support of the presidents call for minimal contact.

The health department has advised citizens to maintain healthy social distances following its announcement of over 100 people who tested positive for the coronavirus on Wednesday.

Mashaba said The People’s Dialogue had taken a decision to suspend direct contact activities and will instead direct their resources to fight the spread of the pandemic.

“I am pleased to announce that I have secured a regular supply of hand sanitizer, which volunteers of The People’s Dialogue will begin distributing at taxi ranks and train stations in Gauteng from tomorrow.”

Mashaba’s team will start at the Marabastad Taxi Rank, Bloed Street mall taxi rank, including the Faerie Glen taxi rank to distribute hand sanitizer.

“We will expand these operations to reach more and more people going forward.

“We have committed to this initiative to help stop the spread of the virus to our most vulnerable communities, particularly those who rely on overcrowded public transport facilities where social distancing is not possible. It is often residents of these same communities that cannot afford products such as hand sanitizer, and who do not have access to adequate sanitation.

“The situation we face in South Africa in the coming weeks will be one of the greatest threats we have faced in our young democracy. What makes me believe in our ability to prevail is the undying spirit of the South African people, [which] has touched me so deeply.”

The People’s Dialogue will be launching a crowd-funding initiative to assist in stopping the spread of the virus by handing out sanitisers to those who need them.

Mashaba appeals to all citizens to contribute to the procurement of additional hand sanitisers that can be distributed to vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile, the South African Taxi Council (Santaco) has called on taxi drivers to carry hand sanitizer to offer to commuters as they enter taxis.

Santaco has called for taxi ranks across the country to be cleaned daily.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.